House Democrats’ maneuvers imperil free college, pre-K

Politico

This week could make or break some of Democrats’ most sweeping education proposals, including universal pre-K for the nation’s 3- and 4-year-olds and free community college, as the House prepares to take up two huge bills this week: the bipartisan infrastructure framework and Democrats’ social spending package.

Virtual healthcare ‘a necessary alternative’ during pandemic

Minneapolis Star Tribune

In development for over a year, Chippewa Valley Technical College’s virtual reality simulation uses software from Wisconsin-based company Acadicus and scenarios designed by college faculty to simulate a variety of patients that students will likely encounter when they work in healthcare.

Georgia lawmakers looking to boost sagging aviation workforce

Capitol Beat News Service

The colleges around the state that offer aviation programs are limited in what they can do to market career opportunities, according to Tal Loos, dean of aviation at Savannah Technical College, one of five Georgia technical colleges that train aviation technicians.