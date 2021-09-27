Despite new scholarship, for-credit enrollment fell at some Triad community colleges

Greensboro News & Record

A new scholarship meant to help new high school graduates pursue degrees at North Carolina community colleges in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic did not result in a big boom in overall for-credit enrollment, early data from some local colleges shows.

Commentary: Nearly 30,000 degrees and other credentials earned at Tennessee’s community and technical colleges

LocalMemphis.com

During the academic year of 2020-21, a total of 22,956 credential awards were earned by students across Tennessee.

U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff unveils goal to make certain technical college programs tuition-free

Gwinnett Daily News

The senator’s proposal targets skills-oriented programs such as HVAC certificate programs, welding certificates, health care certification and automotive or commercial drivers license programs.

Dr. Jill Biden pushes for two years of free community college at Royal Oak stop

Detroit News

Community colleges don’t judge people, they welcome everyone and meet students where they are, First Lady Dr. Jill Biden said Friday during an appearance at Oakland Community College.