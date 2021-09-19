Kansas offers free community college to some students if they stay for 2 years after graduating

High Plans Public Radio

The state is putting $10 million annually toward helping students who enter certain high-demand fields pay for a community college education. Scholarship recipients are required to work in Kansas for two years after they complete their education.

Trailblazing tourist spaceflight circled globe before Atlantic splashdown

Christian Science Monitor

Sian Proctor, a 51-year-old community college professor from Tempe, Arizona, has made history as the first Black woman to serve as a pilot of a spacecraft when SpaceX’s Inspiration4 Mission launched last week.

Flexible programs, technical training help suburban colleges recover from pandemic slump

Chicago Daily Herald

Community colleges in Chicago’s suburbs are trying a variety of approaches to recover from an 18-month Covid slump. Student enrollment is up among select demographic groups and programs, though overall most of the colleges are not back to pre-pandemic levels.

The big ask: Higher education seeks $161 million budget increase from lawmakers

Kansas Reflector

The board responsible for oversight of Kansas public universities and colleges adopted a $161.6 million budget request to submit to Gov. Laura Kelly in advance of the 2022 legislative session. Community and technical colleges would be in line for $27.5 million in the fiscal year starting July 1.

UW, community college to collaborate through innovation partnership

Sheridan Press

The University of Wyoming and the state’s seven community colleges are looking to partner together and provide new programs to boost Wyoming’s economy through the Wyoming Innovation Partnership.

Commentary: Covid precautions, needs of community college students must be balanced

Denver Post

Jobs are available, but the need for education remains critical, writes Joe Garcia, chancellor of the Colorado Community College System.