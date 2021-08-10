Newsmakers

New CEOs

Daisy Cocco De Filippis has been named president of Hostos Community College in New York City after serving as interim president for the past year. Previously, she was president of Naugatuck Valley Community College in Connecticut. De Filippis is the first Dominican woman to serve as president of a City University of New York college (CUNY). She also is a CUNY alumna and was provost and senior vice president for academic affairs at Hostos from 2002 to 2008. De Filippis spent the first 20 years of her academic career at CUNY’s York College, starting as an adjunct lecturer and rising to tenured professor of Spanish. She also served as chairperson of York’s Faculty Caucus and associate dean for academic affairs.

Justin Lonon will become the eighth chancellor of Dallas College, effective September 1, 2022, replacing Joe May who is retiring next summer. Lonon joined the college system in 2005, and most recently served as executive vice chancellor, with responsibility for finance, governmental relations, legal, board relations, diversity, equity and inclusion, facilities, human resources, innovation and technology, marketing and communications, safety and security, emergency management, institutional effectiveness and strategic initiatives. He was a driving force through the recent consolidation of the Dallas College system. Lonon previously led the college’s educational policy, workforce and economic development, and institutional research divisions. He also served as interim president for Brookhaven College in 2019.

Retirement

Glenn DuBois, who has served as chancellor of Virginia’s Community Colleges for more than 20 years, has announced that he will retire at the end of June 2022.

DuBois, himself a community college graduate, has led the system of 23 colleges and 40 campuses through three successful strategic plans, and into a fourth called Opportunity 2027, which aspires to increase equity and student success throughout the state system. During his tenure, the system has developed groundbreaking guaranteed transfer agreements with dozens of public and private universities; become Virginia’s leading provider of workforce development training; diversified community college resources through expanded philanthropy efforts; maintained a tuition rate that is one-third of the comparable rate at Virginia’s public universities; and begun innovative programs like FastForward and G3 to make postsecondary credentials leading to good-paying careers more accessible and affordable.

“Thanks in large part to Glenn’s leadership, the Virginia Community College System is seen as a national leader and the onus is on us to find an innovative, experienced and energetic leader who can continue this momentum, and lead our colleges to the next level on closing equity gaps, elevating student success and completion, and growing the skilled and trained workforce that our businesses need in every corner of the commonwealth.” Nathaniel Bishop, who chairs the system board, said in a release.

DuBois’s career in executive higher education leadership includes serving as commissioner and CEO of the New Hampshire Community Technical College System and director of community colleges for the State University of New York.

Appointments

James Emerson has joined Danville Community College in Virginia as its director of nursing. He comes from Guilford Technical Community College where he was a nursing faculty member. He previously served as academic director at Centra College of Nursing.

Robert McGann is now associate vice president of enrollment management at Northampton Community College in Pennsylvania. Previously, he was director of admissions and assistant vice president of student and academic services at the University of New Hampshire.

Scott Moon is the new executive director of the Baker Center of Excellence for Employee Ownership and Business Transformation at Montgomery County Community College in Pennsylvania. Most recently, he was a vice president at Goldman Sachs.

Tray Robinson is the new inclusion, diversity, equity and anti-racism officer at Butte College in California. He previously served at California State University, Chico in several roles, including EOP advisor, admissions counselor, director of diversity and inclusion, and chief diversity officer.

Herkimer County Community College in New York has promoted Jason Korniat and Edward Lynch to assistant directors of facilities. Korniat, an alumnus of the college, has worked at Herkimer as a groundskeeper since 2010, and Lynch has been an electrician there since 2009.