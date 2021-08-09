Fake Covid vaccine cards online worry college officials

Associated Press

As the delta variant of the coronavirus sweeps across the United States, a growing number of colleges and universities are requiring proof of Covid vaccination for students to attend in-person classes. But the new mandate has opened the door for those opposed to getting the vaccine to cheat the system, according to interviews with students, education and law enforcement officials.

Democrats’ spending plan could make free college a reality

CNBC

Among widespread investments in social programs and climate policy, the budget resolution would make community college tuition-free for two years — a move President Joe Biden as been advocating since the campaign trail.

Commentary: Some community colleges erasing student debt

Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Community colleges across the country are leveraging federal coronavirus relief dollars to forgive student debt accrued during the pandemic, a move some administrators hope will stanch continuing enrollment declines at the two-year institutions.