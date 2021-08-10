Snapshots By Matthew Dembicki August 10, 2021 Print Recently submitted photos from college members of the American Association of Community Colleges. Edith Sanchez, a student trustee at McHenry County College, introduced President Joe Biden before his remarks on the American Families Plan when he visited the Illinois college last month. (Photo: MCC) Kevin Smith, fire chief of the Butler Township Volunteer Fire Department in Pennsylvania, uses a saw to practice emergency entry on a building at Butler County Community College that was being razed to make room for a new $9 million nursing and allied health building. (Photo: B3) Students, alumni and advisors from Mid Michigan College’s chapter of Phi Theta Kappa Honors Society display a topographical 3D map they created for Gladwin County to help with emergency preparedness planning, especially flooding. (Photo: Mid PTK) In Oregon, Portland Community College recently completed its $6 million remodeling of its welding facility, which serves students in its 50-year-old welding technology program. The new shop features a new manifold system and 58 new welding booths. (Photo: PCC) Wallace State Community College (Alabama) hosted a pair of STEM Camps this summer, welcoming middle school and elementary students to campus. (Photo: Wallace State) A team of Suffolk County Community College interns this summer are monitoring the health of tidal wetlands as part of a multi-year study funded by a grant to Suffolk County and the New York college from the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation. (Photo: SCCC) Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer earlier this summer visited Grand Rapids Community College’s Phyllis Fratzke Early Childhood Learning Laboratory during an event to promote proposals to expand access to childcare. (Photo: GRCC) Kentucky’s Bluegrass Community and Technical College, which is known for its equine studies, recently partnered with several local equine businesses to offer registered apprenticeship opportunities. (Photo: BCTC) Nursing students celebrate at nursing pinning ceremony this summer at South Puget Sound Community College in Washington. (Photo: SPSCC)