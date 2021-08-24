New Jersey community college says most classes will be remote for 7 weeks

NJ.com

County College of Morris is switching to primarily virtual learning for the first seven weeks of the fall semester.

Connecticut community colleges to offer free mental health services

CT News Junkie

The colleges will offer unlimited access to an on-demand mental health support platform as part of a two-year contract with a telehealth company. The services will cost about $659,000 over two years and will be paid through federal relief funding.

Ozarks Technical Community College offers free breakfast to students on all campuses

KY3

The Missouri college will offer free breakfast to students on all six campuses starting this fall.

Commentary: Why ‘free community college’ is only just the beginning

T74

If Congress pursues broad structural reforms as it considers the president’s plans, it could uplift students left behind by the current educational system and build a more inclusive economy.

Louisiana college completing repairs after last year’s hurricane

Associated Press

SOWELA Technical Community College has nearly completed more than $40 million in repairs and rebuilding needed because of damage from last year’s Hurricane Laura. The need for skilled workers to repair buildings around the area has boosted enrollment in some classes at the college, though total enrollment is down.