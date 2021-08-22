Hundreds of Afghans arrive at Northern Virginia Community College, greeted by outpouring of support

Washington Post

Fleeing Afghanistan after the country fell to the Taliban, several hundred Afghans touched down at Dulles International Airport on Friday and were shuttled overnight to Northern Virginia Community College, in what for some was their first experience in the United States.

California community colleges offer accessible path for aviation careers as demand for pilots soars

ABC 7

Ever dreamed of becoming an airline pilot? The Golden State’s community colleges offer excellent aviation programs for students.

Portland Community College tables vaccine mandate vote

Oregon Public Broadcasting

The Oregon college decided against a vaccine mandate earlier this summer. The board of directors will revisit that decision next month.

Lincoln Land Community College opens new nursing education center

WCIA

The Illinois college and Memorial Health System partnered up to build this center in order to help address the regional nursing shortage. The new center will allow 90 additional students to enroll in the nursing program each year.

Oakton Community College to change its name, but timetable not yet set

Daily Herald

The Illinois-based college’s board of trustees this week voted to change the school’s public name to Oakton College. Its legal name — Oakton Community College District 535 — and charter will not change.