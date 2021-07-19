Federal judge blocks new DACA applications

CNN

A federal judge in Texas on Friday ruled that Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals is illegal and blocked new applicants. President Joe Biden says the U.S. Department of Justice intends to appeal the decision.

One Bay Area campus offering $2,000 incentive to boost enrollment

ABC7 San Francisco

The College of Marin is hoping to bring back students who dropped out during the pandemic by offering $2,000.

Virginia college name will get full attention at state board meeting

Martinsville Bulletin

The names of two Virginia community colleges are expected to be changed this week, and a third likely will be granted a request to decide on a new name by September.

Dutchess Community College expands aviation program, adds $16M airport headquarters

Poughkeepsie Journal

The New York college’s Aviation Education Center officially opened last month at Hudson Valley Regional Airport in Wappingers Falls. The building will house Dutchess’ pilot, aviation management and aviation maintenance technician programming.