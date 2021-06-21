Newsmakers

Kudos

Robert S. Shackleford, Jr., president of Randolph Community College in North Carolina, has been selected as one of the recipients of the Triad Business Journal’s C-Suite Award. The honor recognizes outstanding CEOs and CFOs for their contributions to their organizations and to the Triad community. Judges selected the honorees based on exemplary leadership, performance and innovation in their respective roles in their companies.” The nominees’ civic, philanthropic and industry leadership, locally and beyond, also was considered.

Retirements

Margaret Hamilton, president of Lane Community College (LCC) in Oregon for more than four years, has announced her plans to retire next summer.

LCC Board Chair Lisa Fragala praised Hamilton for her positive enthusiasm, resilience and strong work ethic.

“Throughout this challenging year, Dr. Hamilton never lost sight of the important efforts the college needed to tackle to maintain its long-term success,” Fragile said. “Her attention to detail and ability to tackle multiple, large and complex projects simultaneously, has been remarkable.”

Fragala in particular noted Hamilton’s leadership during the pandemic in transitioning to distance learning and maintaining safe working and learning conditions. She also praised Hamilton’s work on the accreditation process, as well as implementing the college’s strategic plan.

Hamilton’s other top priorities at the college included the need to conduct a successful bond campaign to address security and safety needs, an aging infrastructure, outdated technology and a $90 million deferred maintenance list.

Prior to becoming LCC’s seventh president in 2017, Hamilton was vice president for academic affairs, institutional effectiveness and planning at Camden County College in New Jersey, with more than 32 years of experience in the community college sector.

Luke Robins, who has led California’s Peninsula College (PC) since July 2012, has announced he will retire at the end of the 2021-22 academic year.

Under Robins’ leadership, the college acquired and renovated a former Bank of America building to house the college’s West End Campus. The college also transformed a historic barracks building into a Jefferson County Campus. In 2017, PC completed work on a new allied health and early childhood education building on the Port Angeles Campus.

During Robins’ tenure, the college also reaffirmed its commitment to student success and service to its communities through efforts such as guided pathways and institutional capacity building.

In addition to serving on several local and regional organizations, Robins is a member of the American Association of Community Colleges’ Commission on Small/Rural Community Colleges.

Prior to PC, Robins was chancellor of Louisiana Delta Community College, guiding the new college toward its initial regional accreditation and the construction of a new $45 million college campus, including an Advanced Technology Center. He also served as chief academic officer at two-year colleges in Idaho and Arkansas, and has nearly 20 years of experience as a community college instructor.

Appointments

Maureen M. (Seaman) Boufas is now director of financial aid at her alma mater, Herkimer College in New York. She previously was assistant director of financial aid at Mohawk Valley Community College (New York).

Kim Christmon is the next dean of health sciences at Volunteer State Community College. She most recently was associate professor and director of the respiratory care technology program at the Tennessee college, where she has taught for 17 years.

Lynn Wright will become vice president of academic affairs at California’s Riverside City College, effective July 1. She comes from Ventura College, where for the past six years she served in a variety of administrative roles, including dean of student learning, co-chair of the Guided Pathways Stewards Committee and as an administrative lead on the Professional Development Coordination council.

Nathan Werremeyer will become the new athletic director at Hinds Community College (Mississippi) on July 1. He is currently assistant athletic director and compliance coordinator at Dodge City Community College in Kansas.