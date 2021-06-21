Showing pride

AACC 21st-Century Center

Community colleges are recognizing LGBTQIA+ students, staff and faculty during Pride Month.

Biden and Congress face a summer grind to create legislation

Associated Press

Congress is hunkered down, the House and Senate grinding through a months-long stretch, lawmakers trying to draft Biden’s big infrastructure ideas into bills that could actually be signed into law. Perhaps not since the drafting of the Affordable Care Act more than a decade ago has Washington tried a legislative lift as heavy.

Community college president underscores workforce need for 2-year colleges

Boston Business Journal (subscription required)

The higher education sector is waking up to cracks in the system that Pam Eddinger, president of Bunker Hill Community College in Boston, has been talking about for years.