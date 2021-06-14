Santa Fe Community College cutting more staff, programs

Santa Fe New Mexican

More than a year into what officials are calling a financial emergency largely tied to the coronavirus pandemic, Santa Fe Community College in New Mexico has cut five of its programs and laid off several staff members in a second round of workforce reductions.

Education Dept. delays simplification of the FAFSA

Washington Post

The U.S. Education Department is delaying changes to the federal financial aid application meant to streamline the process, disappointing advocates who worry about the pandemic’s continued effect on students from lower-income households.

Portland Community College manufacturing center ramps up

Portland Tribune

Portland Community College’s manufacturing training center in Scappoose, Oregon, will offer an introductory course this summer as it ramps up for full classes in the fall.

Commentary: The community college alternative

National Review

Quite a few Americans avail themselves of useful training programs offered at community colleges. In fact, it’s not uncommon for BA holders to eventually enroll in a community college for some beneficial program.

Commentary: Focusing in on college completion: How Biden’s higher ed proposals deliver for students

Third Way (blog)

It’s not just a policy winner, but a political winner, too.