Funding roundup

Iḷisaġvik College and its Pre-College Summer Camp program received a $10,000 contribution from GCI, Alaska’s largest telecommunications company. The donation ensures students have access to a learning environment that perpetuates and strengthens Iñupiat culture, language and traditions.

“Iḷisaġvik College was founded to create opportunities for continued education, right here on Alaska’s North Slope,” Iḷisaġvik College President Justina Wilhelm said in a release. “GCI’s donation will have a direct impact to our students seeking hands-on and real-life experience in their chosen field of study, while gaining important experience both culturally and in their future professions.”

This summer, high schoolers will be able to attend the Allied Health High School and Iñupiaq Language Camp virtually. Students can also take part in drivers education, construction camp and hunting and wilderness safety, stories and success in person through Iḷisaġvik College.

Arizona

A $100,000 grant from the Nina Mason Pulliam Charitable Trust will boost the Maricopa Community Colleges’ Bridging Success Initiative. The program aims to advance the success of current and prospective students who have also experienced foster care in Arizona. The grant will allow the college system’s foundation to hire a program coordinator focused on building student success and providing targeted support.

The college created Bridging Success in 2015 in partnership with the Nina Mason Pulliam Charitable Trust. Students have access to tutoring, academic counseling, career planning, skill development and additional supports. To date, the program has served more than 1,400 students, with an average of more than 600 students enrolling each year.

Maine

The Remote Work for ME project at Maine’s community colleges is gaining traction thanks to a $535,000 grant from Ascendium Education Group. The $1.2 million project provides rural Maine residents with free training so they can pursue remote work opportunities.

The grant, supplemented with $400,000 from the Maine Community College System, $208,000 from its foundation and $75,000 from John T. Gorman Foundation, will provide training for more than 700 people over the next three years.

“Over the years, Maine has tried a variety of ways to bring jobs to rural communities. Through the advancement of technology, along with the support of employers, we can now connect urban-based companies with skilled workers working remotely. This is a win-win for both Maine employers and rural workers,” said John Fitzsimmons, president of The Foundation for Maine’s Community Colleges.

Remote Work for ME courses will begin in January. All training is free for participants, with scholarships available for computers, related software and internet connectivity on an as-needed basis. Courses will prepare them for jobs conducive to remote work, such as medical transcription, IT support, customer service representative, administrative assistants and financial services. There also will be a certificate course for how to be a skilled remote worker, and a certificate course for supervisors on how to lead a remote team of workers.

Pennsylvania

Northampton Community College (NCC) has received a $12,500 grant from The Provident Bank Foundation to support the college’s efforts to recruit students for high-priority occupation training. NCC will develop and deliver recruitment videos to inform students, the unemployed and underemployed of educational pathways that lead to careers in automotive, electronics, HVAC and welding.

“The videos will briefly overview each program and the potential opportunities for students who graduate from these programs. The videos will help increase enrollment and be made available to CTE instructors, high school and middle school teachers, guidance counselors, and will be posted on the NCC website,” said Kenneth Nasatka, director of NCC’s Center for Advanced and Industrial Technology.

A grant to Northampton Community College from The Provident Bank Foundation will fund recruitment efforts for high-priority occupation training. (Photo: NCC)

Texas

A private donation to San Jacinto College’s (SJC) foundation will fund up to three years of tuition for the high school class of 2021.

“This last year has been a challenge for so many students, and the ability to remove the financial burden for thousands of high school graduates will allow them to attend college and earn their workforce certificate or associate degree. We are incredibly grateful for this thoughtful and transformational gift,” said San Jacinto College Deputy Chancellor and President Laurel Williamson.

The funds will help to create the 21 Forward Scholarship. All high school graduates who live within the San Jacinto College taxing district at the time of their high school graduation are eligible. The scholarship is good for up to three years at SJC (through December 2024).