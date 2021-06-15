Reporter’s notebook

USA Diving headquarters moves to IRSC

USA Diving headquarters moves to IRSC

Indian River State College (IRSC) will house the executive offices of USA Diving plus new diving facilities and programs at the college’s main campus.

USA Diving and the Florida college have agreed to jointly raise funds to build a new international diving facility at the college’s Fort Pierce Campus; create a Coach Development Center to serve as USA Diving’s central educational platform to train coaches, divers and judges; and fully leverage the commitment of both the college and USA Diving to expand diversity and inclusivity in the sport.

“IRSC has a storied swimming and diving franchise and an unrivaled commitment to developing student-athletes in the sport,” said Lee Michaud, president of USA Diving. “This partnership brings the prospect of a home for USA Diving with access to exceptional facilities surrounded by a proactive academic environment setting that supports a holistic approach to developing well-rounded athletes and coaches.”

USA Diving expects to open its new IRSC-based headquarters this fall.

Setting dates for cruise fundraisers

The Hagerstown Community College Alumni Association may be the first two-year college-related organization to plan for cruise fundraisers post Covid.

The Maryland college has announced plans for a HCC Alumni and Friends Carribean Cruise January 8-22. The 12-day trip aboard Royal Caribbean’s Enchantment of the Seas will sail out of Baltimore with port stops at St. Croix, St. Maarten, St. Lucia, Barbados and St. Kitts. Prices begin at $1,154 per person.

The college also plans a British Isles cruise May 8-21, 2022. Princess Cruise Line’s Emerald Princess will stop in: London, Guernsey (St. Peter Port), and Liverpool, England; Cork, Dublin and Belfast, Ireland; Glasgow, Invergordon and Edinburgh, Scotland; and Paris, France. Prices begin at $4,504.

All cruise proceeds will benefit the Alumni Scholarship Fund through the HCC Foundation.