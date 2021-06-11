Report: Massachusetts community college attendance boosts employment, earnings

WBUR

The study, which followed high school graduates from 2010 to 2018, showed that community college attendees were 6-18 percentage points more likely to be employed than their peers who ended their education at high school graduation.

Spring enrollment takes a plunge

Inside Higher Ed

Over the spring, many community colleges took the time to reimagine and re-engage with how they support students and what their curriculum looks like, said Martha Parham, senior vice president of public relations.

Commentary: Make CCP free and fully fund community college in Philadelphia

Philadephia Inquirer

As key members of the Community College of Philadelphia community — both staff and student — we know investments in CCP are vital to our recovery.