How Biden’s free community college proposal could impact Nevada

Las Vegas Review-Journal

For potential community college students, not having to worry about tuition will create a college-going culture and people will be able to see higher education as a viable pathway, says College of Southern Nevada President Federico Zaragoza.

Manufacturers looking to community colleges to fill workforce

WSYR

“We are working in hands-on labs both with drafting programs as well as with manufacturing and tools so that we can get experience with what it’s really like on the floor and what it’s going to be like in the office,” says Benjamin Fechtner, who is studying mechnical engineering technologies at Onondaga Community College in New York.

No food, no housing: The pandemic has been harsh on Virginia’s community college students

Daily Press

Shannon Seward was struggling when she first enrolled in the welding program at Eastern Shore Community College. She was short on cash, dealing with anxiety and depression, and had to move back in with her mom.

Program helps inmates earn college certificates through Windward Community College

Honolulu Star-Advertiser (subscription required)

Seven inmates at the Women’s Community Correctional Center have received certificates from Windward Community College allowing them to pursue careers in counseling and community health services.

San Mateo County Community College District eyes expanding free community college

Daily Journal

As part of the effort to cut costs for local students, the San Mateo County Community College District is poised to invest $6.75 million in programs reducing enrollment expenses and providing a variety of other financial and educational support.

Finger Lakes Community College breaks ground on nursing school expansion

WSKG

In New York, state and local officials last week helped break ground at Finger Lakes Community College for a $7.2 million project to expand and renovate the nursing school at that Canandaigua campus.