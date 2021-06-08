Biden’s free community college plan a lifeline for low-income Georgians

Georgia Recorder

If it finds support in Congress, the White House plan could be helpful in encouraging more students to enroll in community college, but there are other steps schools can take to help ensure those students leave with a diploma or transfer to a four-year college.

Des Moines Area Community College cancels classes for 4th day, FBI investigating cyberattack

KCRG

The Iowa college is among a growing number of colleges that have been targeted by cyberattacks.

Montgomery County program gives students leg up on college

NBC Washington

Some graduating high school students in Maryland earned college degrees a few days before they’ll receive their high school diplomas thanks to a program that gives them a big head start on very bright futures.