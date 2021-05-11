Reporter’s notebook

Community college students’ transit accessibility

The Seldin Haring-Smith Foundation has made an interactive national public transit map that looks at public transportation accessibility at community and technical colleges.

“We found that 57% of main community and technical colleges have stops within walking distance to campus,” the foundation said. “By extending existing infrastructure, an additional 25% of community colleges could be made accessible by public transit.”

The Jack Kent Cooke Foundation on Tuesday announced 72 high-achieving community college students who will receive its Cooke Undergraduate Transfer Scholarship. The highly competitive scholarship will provide the students with up to $40,000 a year to complete their bachelor’s degrees.

“We know how much exponentially harder this past year has been on students. It’s an honor to award this group of individuals as they have achieved so much both in the classroom and in their daily lives,” Seppy Basili, executive director of the foundation, said in a release.

More than 1,300 students from 370 community colleges applied for the 2021 Cooke Undergraduate Transfer Scholarship. To date, the foundation has awarded the scholarship to more than 1,000 students.

In addition to financial support, the scholars will receive comprehensive educational advising to guide them through the process of transitioning to a four-year college and preparing for their careers.

The House Education and Labor Committee will hold a hearing May 13 on how to create more opportunities for youth employment. Witnesses haven’t yet been announced. The hearing is part of the beginning stages of the committee’s reauthorization of the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act, which is the nation’s main job training legislation.

Northern Essex Community College may have found a way to keep viewers’ attention for a couple of minutes to deliver information about the Massachusetts colleges’ Covid safety measures: interpretive dance. It certainly had our attention!