e-Headlines

Labor secretary promotes job training, community colleges

Pacific Coast Business Times

U.S. Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh said Monday that he wants to promote expanded partnerships with community colleges to support manufacturing jobs that have gone begging in Ventura County and on the Central Coast.

Nationwide truck driver shortage impacting Alabama community colleges

WIAT

With truck driver shortages across the country, Alabama community colleges are trying to help fill the gaps.

NAACP Pushes for Community College in Downtown Erie, Pennsylvania

Erie News Now

The debate over the location of the Erie County Community College is gaining momentum.