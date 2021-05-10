AACC Digital: CCDaily coverage of the conference

Below are recent articles related to AACC Digital, which is the American Association of Community Colleges’ digital conference for 2021. Sessions run each Wednesday and Thursday in May with special speakers and events. You can register to participate concurrently or watch sessions on-demand.
- Exploring the value of competency-based education
- Leveraging work experiences for college credit
- Coaching for student success and educational equity
- Earning credit for non-credit courses
- Reaching $20M in 18 months
- Dashboard provides info on diversity, equity and inclusion
- From community college to community leaders
- Honoring the 2021 AACC Leadership Award recipients