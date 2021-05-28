Commentary: A K-14 education system makes more sense — and may boost college enrollment

The Hill

It’s time to double down on initiatives among four-year colleges and universities that ease the transfer of community college credits, and from two- to four-year colleges, writes David Hawkins, chief education and policy officer for the National Association for College Admission Counseling.

Federal proposals for free community college could boost adult learners’ access, Wyoming official says

Casper Star-Tribune

In Wyoming, where the majority of students attend two-year colleges, experts say the measure could vastly increase access to higher education. As with everything, though, the issue is how to pay for it.

Community colleges offering trade programs to help build workforce

WNCT

Local community colleges in eastern North Carolina have been offering trade programs to help build the workforce. The CEO of Greenville Alliance spoke about why these programs are so important.

JBS, Pilgrims announce free community college tuition program

DRGNews.com

The effort is a free-of-charge, two-year college tuition program providing more than 66,000 company team members and their dependent children the opportunity to pursue their higher education dreams.