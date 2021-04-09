e-Headlines

Commentary: America is failing its workforce

A new model for college and career preparation would have more measurement, more accountability, more relevancy and more flexibility, writes Jeb Bush, the former governor of Florida.

Leading community colleges in California

Community College League of California (podcast)

Santa Rosa Junior College President/Superintendent Frank Chong chats about his life experience as an American-born Chinese from New York City growing up during the Civil Rights Movement.

Community colleges face a long road to recovery

Chronicle of Higher Education (subscription required)

The realities behind the larger enrollment slump “look very different across states, across systems and even between schools,” says Martha M. Parham, senior vice president for public relations for the American Association of Community Colleges.

Mesa announces free community college tuition

KTAR

Residents and eligible graduating students in Mesa, Arizona, can now apply to Mesa Community College for the 2021 fall semester with tuition costs fully covered for two years, officials announced.

Hinds Community College offering 12 hours of free courses

WLBT

In Mississippi, Hinds Community College is offering you free credit courses this summer, including tuition, fees and books.

Central Community College students not required to be vaccinated against Covid-19

Grans Island Indepdendent

“While we are encouraging vaccinations of employees and students, and promoting where they can get the vaccines, at this point we don’t plan to require it,” said Matt Gotschall, president of the Nebraska community college.