e-Headlines

Florida lawmakers reach higher education deal with tuition breaks

Miami Herald

Florida lawmakers have reached a compromise on a higher education bill that would create several tuition breaks for college students, including a “buy one, get one free” waiver for students who enroll in programs aligned to the state’s economic and workforce needs. The bill also would expand on the legislature’s push to provide coronavirus liability protections.

New re-entry program at Craven Community College giving second chance to people once in prison

WNCT

Craven Community College is collaborating with the Craven-Pamlico Re-Entry Council to to help people formally incarcerated get a second chance. The program will offer tools that will help with securing employment opportunities, and offer resources in housing, transportation, education, substance abuse, mental health and childcare.

Kentucky community, technical college students share motivation for staying in college

Harlan Enterprise

More than 100 Kentucky Community and Technical College System (KCTCS) students took the time to answer the question, “What kept you motivated to stay in college during the pandemic?” as part of a video contest.

Faculty member pens history of community college’s glass program

NJ.com

Bob Russell, Salem Community College’s instructional chair of scientific glass technology, has commemorated the 60th anniversary of his department by researching and chronicling its history. Russell is a 1979 graduate of SCC with a 39-year career in the glass industry.