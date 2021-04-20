e-Headlines

How Biden’s infrastructure plan may fracture the nation’s colleges

Politico

Where community colleges love seeing the administration push for free education, some four-year schools see an “existential threat.”

“I never thought I’d go to college”: MATC student praises college’s financial aid program

Spectrum News 1

In light of the stress this past year has caused students, Milwaukee Area Technical College re-opened its application window for the MATC Promise. It now includes students from the Class of 2020 who have not yet gone to college.

Meet Tim McDonald, Lanier Tech’s new president who studied, taught and even met his wife at the college

Forsyth County News

For the past 37 years, Tim McDonald has helped students at Lanier Technical College find their success stories — much like he achieved his own.