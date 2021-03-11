Reporter’s notebook

Stimulus bill heads to president

Alabama’s first certified pre-apprenticeship program

Stimulus bill heads to president

The House on Wednesday passed a historic $1.9 trillion stimulus legislation that will provide $39.6 billion to support higher education institutions.

The American Rescue Plan passed by a 220-to-211 vote that was almost entirely along party lines. President Joe Biden is expected to sign the bill on Friday.

CCDaily on Thursday will post an article by the American Association of Community Colleges’ government relations team that will highlight points of interest for community colleges.

Alabama’s first certified pre-apprenticeship program

The Alabama Office of Apprenticeship has approved the state’s first certified pre-apprenticeship program – a basic maintenance technician program offered by Wallace Community College (WCC). Classes will start in June.

“This process streamlines a participant’s ability to transition into the WCC applied engineering technology, industrial maintenance mechanic apprenticeship or into the workforce to begin their career,” said Joe Johnson, director of workforce development at the college. “This is a win/win for the program participants and our area business and industry partners.”

Pre-apprenticeships are designed to prepare individuals to enter and succeed in a registered apprenticeship that lead to family-sustaining careers.