Newsmakers

New CEO

Deidra Peaslee will become president of Saint Paul College in Minnesota on July 1 after serving as the college’s interim leader since 2019.

Minnesota State Chancellor Devinder Malhotra noted Peaslee’s experience and ability to lead the college during trying times.

“She consistently demonstrates strong leadership, empathy, decisiveness and tenacity. No matter where she has been, she has wholly embraced and immersed herself in transforming the institution, facing challenges head on with grace and grit,” Malhotra said in a press release. “As interim president, she has navigated the college community through the dual crises of the Covid-19 pandemic and that of systemic racism. Dr. Peaslee is the right leader at this juncture of the college’s trajectory.”

Previously, Peaslee served Anoka-Ramsey Community College (ARCC) in Minnesota. From 2011 to 2019, she was vice president of academic and student affairs. Among her accomplishments was to lead in the creation and implementation of the First Year Experience program, which helped improve retention of new students by 15%. From 2002 to 2011, Peaslee was ARCC’s Cambridge Campus dean of educational services. Prior to AARC, she was at DePaul University’s Kellstadt Graduate School of Business as its assistant dean and director and director of the university’s international MBA program.

Appointment

Maritza Ruano is the new vice president of human resources at College of DuPage in Illinois. She most recently was senior director of talent management at the AIDS Foundation of Chicago.