e-Headlines

Maricopa Community Colleges cancel classes amid cybersecurity issue

KTAR

The Maricopa County Community College District announced Friday it has canceled classes until March 29 after a cybersecurity issue forced its network system offline. It is due to suspicious activity that appears to be related to a potential cyber attack.

Maine considers expanding career, tech education

Associated Press

Democratic state Sen. Mattie Daughtry has introduced a bill that would establish a task force to study the creation of a comprehensive career and technical education system.

Beer making for credit: Liberal arts colleges add career tech

Hechinger Report

The strategy of adding career and technical education is being quietly rolled out by several traditional higher education institutions, including a growing number of liberal arts colleges that are responding to student and parent demands for a return on their tuition investment by adding practical training that has proven value to employers.

Commentary: Early college is delivering results for students, and communities

Herald News

As Massachusetts puts together a plan to rebound from the crushing economic impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, it should prioritize investment in expanding early college programs which are providing students with the supports and opportunities they need to earn those degrees, and ensuring those opportunities are shared by students of all racial and socio-economic backgrounds.

Santa Fe college program trains in environmental work, life

Santa Fe New Mexican

Training to prepare workers to remediate brownfield sites? Santa Fe Community Colleges does that.