e-Headlines

Alabama community colleges announce tuition freeze for fall semester

CBS42

On Wednesday, Chancellor Jimmy Baker announced that tuition will not increase for the 2021-2022 academic year. In addition, all community college campuses across Alabama will resume normal, on-campus operations for the fall semester.

Black Caucus’ law broadens school programs for diverse rolls

Associated Press

The Illinois Legislative Black Caucus celebrated another victory this week in its multi-pronged approach to equity and fairness when its proposal to bolster public education became law.

GCC volunteers to help students applying to four-year colleges

Greenfield Recorder

As students look to attend four-year colleges in the fall, Massachusetts’ Greenfield Community College is seeking volunteers to join its Older Adults Seeking, Inspiring & Serving (OASIS) program who would be willing to read students’ college-admittance essays and provide feedback.

Tidewater Community College to scale up in-person instruction for summer session

WAVY

Officials at the Virginia community college announced their plans to offer 25% of their courses as in-person classes starting in May.