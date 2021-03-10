e-Headlines

iStock

By Daily Staff March 10, 2021    Print

Alabama community colleges announce tuition freeze for fall semester
CBS42
On Wednesday, Chancellor Jimmy Baker announced that tuition will not increase for the 2021-2022 academic year. In addition, all community college campuses across Alabama will resume normal, on-campus operations for the fall semester.

Black Caucus’ law broadens school programs for diverse rolls
Associated Press
The Illinois Legislative Black Caucus celebrated another victory this week in its multi-pronged approach to equity and fairness when its proposal to bolster public education became law.

GCC volunteers to help students applying to four-year colleges
Greenfield Recorder
As students look to attend four-year colleges in the fall, Massachusetts’ Greenfield Community College is seeking volunteers to join its Older Adults Seeking, Inspiring & Serving (OASIS) program who would be willing to read students’ college-admittance essays and provide feedback.

Tidewater Community College to scale up in-person instruction for summer session
WAVY
Officials at the Virginia community college announced their plans to offer 25% of their courses as in-person classes starting in May.

SHARE TWEET PIN

About the Author

Daily Staff
Daily Staff
CCDaily is published by the American Association of Community Colleges.