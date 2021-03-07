e-Headlines

How a decline in community college students is a big problem for the economy

Hechinger Report

The potential impact on the national economy of a decline in the supply of graduates with badly needed skills has been largely overlooked.

Commentary: Community colleges will be crucial to reviving the economy

Dallas Morning News

It’s tempting to believe once Covid-19 is contained, the U.S. economy will bounce back quickly, replenishing jobs and incomes lost in the pandemic. Yet, as presidents of community colleges that educate and train a substantial portion of the workforce, we have concerns driven by both recent data and historic perspective.

Contract buyouts at colleges, universities surged to $1.1M last year amid pandemic budget cuts

Nevada Independent

Though the total is still far below the pre-2018 average of $4.4 million, Joe Reynolds, chief general counsel at the Nevada System of Higher Education, told regents that roughly half of those 2020 payments stemmed from voluntary buyouts offered as part of the pandemic-related budget-cutting process.

More bills seek to increase attendance at North Carolina school events

Associated Press

One bill would apply statewide to indoor and outdoor events put on by public and private schools, community colleges and University of North Carolina system campuses. These venues would have the option to host crowds from no less than 30% of capacity to no more than 50%.

Community college officials cautious about proposed merger with USNH

Concord Monitor

When New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu announced his plan to unite the state’s community colleges and public universities into one system, it raised concerns from officials who work to provide an affordable education at two-year schools.

Federal advisory board votes to drop controversial for-profit college accreditor

Washington Post

An independent advisory board voted Friday to prevent a controversial accreditation agency from being a gatekeeper between colleges and billions of dollars of federal financial aid, bringing the Accrediting Council for Independent Colleges and Schools a step closer to losing its authority.