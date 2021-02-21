Funding roundup

A $35,000 donation to SOWELA Technical Community College (Louisiana) will fund scholarships for students enrolled in a number of in-demand technical programs at the college. The donation comes from Northrop Grumman.



“The great success SOWELA has experienced in the last several years is due in part to the great partnerships the college has created with the business and industries in the area. Northrop Grumman is a perfect example of how higher education and industry can work together to create training programs that build the workforce needed to strengthen the regional economy,” said SOWELA Chancellor Neil Aspinwall.

California

Riverside City College’s (RCC) printing facility will get a renovation thanks to a $250,000 donation from printing entrepreneur Janet Steiner. This is the first of two contributions anticipated from Steiner.

Another donation of state-of-the-art commercial printing equipment provided in partnership with industry leader Heidelberg and Zünd will come after the renovation. The donations will benefit students in RCC’s applied digital media and printing program.

Iowa

Eastern Iowa Community Colleges (EICC) and Indian Hills Community College have each received a $1 million grant through the state’s Career Academy Incentive Fund to prepare high school students for success in college, postsecondary training and the workforce.

The grant aims to increase access to career academy programs in high-demand fields through new and expanded regional centers. Students enrolled in the regional centers will benefit from industry partnerships, earn high school and college credit, and gain skills offered through career and technical education programs.

Indian Hills will establish the Hills West Regional Center, where students can take classes in a variety of programs, including agricultural sciences, business, health sciences and more. EICC’s will create a new regional center to serve students from eight rural districts in eastern Iowa.

Kansas

New athletic facilities are on the horizon for Fort Scott Community College (FSCC). The college was gifted two buildings by Ann and Bill McCort of Crawford Sales. The buildings will be re-purposed as an athletic training center for the college’s athletic program.

The timing is right, as the college has “severely outgrown our current weight room and have no indoor workout facility to use for softball, football, track, cross country and golf,” said Chief Development Officer Jeff Tadtman.

Maryland

Harford Community College (HCC) announced a $615,848 gift from the Barclay D. Tucker II & Betty Lou Tucker Charitable Trust.

The Tuckers were longtime supporters of HCC and established the Tucker Charitable Trust more than 25 years ago. Upon the passing of the Tuckers — Barclay D. in 2009 and Betty Lou in 2020 — the trust was liquidated and the proceeds distributed, with HCC receiving 40% of the trust’s value.

Their gift will help to support the college’s foundation, library and cultural arts program, and will create two scholarships.

Pennsylvania

HACC, Central Pennsylvania’s Community College, received a $7,500 donation from First National Bank. The donation supports HACC’s Fund for Excellence for CARE, which was created to support students facing hardships outside of school by providing them with resources to navigate and overcome financial obstacles, food and housing insecurities.



