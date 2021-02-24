e-Headlines

Nebraska’s community colleges faring better than most in enrollment this year

Lincoln Journal Star

The effort to keep community colleges such as Northeast open paid off, as Nebraska’s community colleges fared better than other two-year academic transfer or career or technical programs across the country when it comes to enrollment.

Commentary: To prepare kids for the workplace, companies should partner with vo-tech and colleges

NJ.com

Jobs and businesses will be forever changed by the coronavirus pandemic, and employers will need new strategies to find and develop the talent they need for future growth.

Women’s Fund of Western Mass and Holyoke Community College partner on leadership program for women

WWLP

The Women’s Fund of Western Massachusetts announced an eight-week spring training program at Holyoke Community College aimed at women who want to enhance their leadership skills.

NASA, Southwestern Community College maintain unique partnership

WLOS

Southwestern Community College has re-upped its partnership with NASA for the second time.