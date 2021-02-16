e-Headlines

In rural Colorado, one town is looking to its community college to help survive the end of coal

Chalkbeat Colorado

Residents of Craig hope Colorado Northwestern Community College will play a key role in retraining displaced workers and building a diverse job base.

Indian River State College one-year pharmacy technician program in high demand

WPTV

As St. Lucie County continues to grow, the Florida college’s pharmacy technician program director is noticing a new surge in demand to staff more pharmacists at area drug stores and hospitals.

Teachers line up to get vaccinated at Suffolk Community College

News12

The goal is to administer the coronavirus vaccine to 800 Black and Latino teachers at the New York college as part of an effort to get communities of color vaccinated.

Massachusetts community colleges ask for help as enrollment continues to drop

WBUR

Bristol Community College alumna and part-time employee Amy Blanchette and others are helping to take the fear out of college for working-class students by tracking student deadlines, running food banks and steering students toward affordable housing or financial aid.

Mentoring anchors 6 community college equity goals

University Business

Participating students at Holyoke Community College (Massachusetts) meet with mentors once a week and also join regular group meetings focused on networking and community building. They also participate in academic, cultural and career field trips and workshops

Pandemic spurs colleges to ‘meet students where they’re at,’ provide flexible options

Columbus Dispatch

The idea to offer accelerated courses at Central Ohio Technical College came up before the Covid pandemic, but the changing academic landscape sped up the process.

Commentary: Merger plan not the best course for community colleges

Hartford Courant

Pushback continues on Connecticut’s planned community college merger.