e-Headlines

N.C. A&T plans to use new $1.5M gift to help community college transfers

Rockingham Now

North Carolina A&T will use its latest large donation to support a new program that will give scholarships to students transferring from selected North Carolina community colleges.

Proposed new vocational building would be ‘game changer’ for LCC, community

Daily News

Lower Columbia College in Washington state is making plans for a new nearly 55,000-square-foot vocational building to replace three older buildings on campus, but needs more state money before it break ground.