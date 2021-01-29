e-Headlines

Maryland Senate to add $520M to Hogan’s relief measure

Associated Press

The Maryland Senate plans to add about $520 million to Gov. Larry Hogan’s proposal to help the state recover from the Covid-19 pandemic. It would include $15 million for job training at community colleges.

Shifting enrollment patterns at technical colleges

Wisconsin Public Radio

The president of Wisconsin’s technical college system discusses state funding, a push to improve equity in higher education, pandemic-driven shifts in student enrollment and how campuses are working to address future workforce needs.

Va. House advances legislation to make community college tuition-free for some

NBC12.com

Late Thursday, the Virginia House of Delegates passed HB 2204. The legislation covers community college costs, including tuition for low and middle-income students.

Southwest Virginia Community College’s Foundation offering student housing in the fall

WCYB

In the fall, Southwest Virginia Community College will become the first community college in the commonwealth to provide on-campus housing.

Commentary: A roadmap for return: How SUNY will move forward from the pandemic

Lohud

As our students begin to come back, we’re requiring every one of SUNY’s 64 campuses to pretest students, faculty, and staff before the start of the semester, and require weekly testing of every student, faculty, and staff on campus moving forward, writes Jim Malatras, chancellor of the State University of New York system.