e-Headlines

Preparing for the New Normal: How to plan for the fall semester post pandemic

Community College Marketing MasterClass podcast

Martha Parham of the American Association of Community Colleges discusses how community colleges have supported student needs during the pandemic and how they will continue to support students into the future.

Support grows for transitioning NMSU Carlsbad campus to independent college

Carlsbad Current Argus

The Carlsbad Municipal School Board has unanimously approved a resolution in support of converting the New Mexico State University campus in Carlsbad to an independent community college.

Legislature to table bill authorizing a vote for Campbell County Community College District

KPVI

The Wyoming legislature will likely delay a proposal to form a new community college district in Campbell County, deciding to spend at least two more years studying a plan approved by the Campbell County Board of Commissioners late last year.