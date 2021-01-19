e-Headlines

ASU staff get vaccines as community college professors told to wait

Phoenix News-Times

At the advice of the Arizona Department of Health Services, Arizona State University has been telling faculty, coaches, dorm workers and other employees to sign up. At the advice of Maricopa County public health officials, the Maricopa Community Colleges district has been telling employees they can’t be vaccinated.

Meet the economist charged with keeping Biden’s promises to women and people of color

Washington Post

Cecilia Rouse has built her career around studying the economics of education, from community colleges to students loans to school vouchers.

Job training proposal gets strong support

Union Leader

Leaders in education, health care, real estate and high technology urged the state’s community colleges Tuesday to spearhead a new training program for jobs that businesses urgently need to fill and to provide a lifeline for those made jobless or underemployed in the wake of Covid-19.

Illinois is reforming developmental education. Here’s why advocates say it’s a racial equity issue

Northern Public Radio

Nearly half of Illinois high school grads who enroll full-time at a community college get placed in a developmental education course.

Cooper pushes multibillion-dollar bond, but budget picture remains murky

Wilkes Journal-Patriot

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper listed a number of places he’d like to spend the money — including construction at public schools and community colleges and universities, water and sewer lines, and other infrastructure needs.