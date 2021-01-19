AACC news & notes

Policy & advocacy

View webinar on pandemic relief legislation

What does the recent pandemic relief legislation mean for your college? The American Association of Community Colleges (AACC) hosted a webinar on the topic on January 12.

Upcoming events

There’s still time to register for WDI 2021

AACC’s Workforce Development Institute will be held virtually January 27-28. This year’s theme is “Adjusting Through Adversity.” Check out the schedule here and register here.

Registration is open for AACC Live and AACC Digital

In place of the usual annual convention, AACC will offer two options for professional development this year: AACC Live and AACC Digital. AACC Live will be held in Nashville, Tennessee, April 11-14. AACC Digital will take place virtually each Thursday in May. Registration is now open for both.

Submit nominations for Awards of Excellence

AACC is accepting nominations for the Awards of Excellence in six categories:

Advancing Diversity

Community College Safety Planning and Leadership

Exemplary CEO/Board

Faculty Innovation

Outstanding College/Corporate Partnership

Student Success

Nominations are due no later than 5:00 p.m. (ET) on January 22.

Opportunities from other organizations

Professional development from NEH

The National Endowment for the Humanities’ (NEH) Division of Education Programs is accepting applications for the Institutes for Higher Education Faculty program. NEH Institutes are professional development programs that convene higher education faculty from across the nation to enrich their understanding of topics in the humanities and enrich their capacity for effective scholarship and teaching. Applications are due March 9.

Provide feedback to NSF

The National Science Foundation (NSF) is beginning the process of updating its strategic plan. NSF invites feedback on the vision, core values, strategic goals and strategic objectives described in the current NSF Strategic Plan. Feedback is due February 10.