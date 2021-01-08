e-Headlines

Education Secretary Betsy DeVos resigns

Detroit Free Press

Education Secretary Betsy DeVos submitted her resignation Thursday, citing the president’s role in the riot on Capitol Hill.

South Carolina governor announces $19.9M for early education, foster students, technical colleges

WCNC.com

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster this week announced how millions from the Governor’s Education Emergency Relief Fund will be used, including $8 million to provide training for 3,100 adults in careers such as heathcare, computer technology and information technology, advanced manufacturing, distribution and logistics, and criminal justice and corrections.

Commentary: New Congress, new community college investment

New America (blog post)

The likelihood of a new program to support innovation at community colleges and get people back to work just went up.

Displaced Jay mill workers offered free education at two community colleges

Mainebix

A $1 million fund for Maine Community College System, created by the mill’s owner in December, will provide free tuition and fees for the workers at both Kennebec Valley Community College and Central Maine Community College.

Commentary: Going above and beyond — Inspirations from community colleges during Covid-19

EdNC

The pandemic revealed deep social, racial and economic inequities among community college students. However, the pandemic also revealed an extraordinary adaptable, caring and creative community that summoned strategies to meet students’ needs.