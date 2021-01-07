e-Headlines

Can free community college unite a divided U.S.?

Scientific American

The incoming Biden-Harris administration wants to launch a new era in higher education that will make it open to everyone.

Missouri governor unblocks $127M, announces $68M for Missouri colleges

KMOV 4

Newly released funding also includes $14 million for state colleges and universities and more than $9 million for community colleges.

Community college to offer course in mental health first aid

Virginian-Pilot

College of the Albemarle in North Carolina says it will offer a course in first aid for mental health amid the surge of mental health challenges brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.

Former MGCCC football Coach George Sekul has passed away

WXXV 25

Legendary Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College player and coach George Sekul, whose Bulldogs teams won two national titles and more than 200 games, died this week at age 83.