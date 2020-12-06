Reporter’s notebook

Big week on Capitol Hill for funding issues

DeLauro to chair House Appropriations Committee

Big week on Capitol Hill for funding issues

With a temporary spending measure set to expire on December 11, congressional leaders this week aim to resolve funding for the current fiscal year to prevent a federal government shutdown.

To streamline the process, all 12 appropriations bills will be rolled into one omnibus package, according to education advocates, who note that leaders on both sides of the aisle made strides last week toward an agreement. However, if a deal isn’t reached by December 11, Congress may pass another temporary spending bill.

Also, if leaders can agree on more funding for Covid-related assistance, it will be attached to the omnibus bill. Lawmakers have been working on a bipartisan framework for a $908-billion pandemic relief bill that would include $82 billion for education and $10 billion each for broadband and childcare. However, there remain two large issues to resolve: whether to provide additional funding for state and local government, and whether to provide Covid-related liability protection to businesses.

DeLauro to chair House Appropriations Committee

Rep. Rosa DeLauro (D-Connecticut) will serve as chair of the powerful House Appropriations Committee for the 117th Congress.

House Democrats last week votes 148 to 79 to appoint DeLauro, who currently chairs the committee’s Labor, Health and Human Services, Education, and Related Agencies Subcommittee. The panel oversees education and job training funding. She replaces current Committee Chair Rep. Nita Lowey (D-New York), who is retiring.

In the past, DeLauro has applauded community colleges’ efforts to serve all students, but especially those with limited access to higher education. She also has supported a proposed program similar to now-expired Trade Adjustment Assistance Community College and Career Training program that focused on accelerated training for unemployed or underemployed workers so they can find jobs quickly.

Here is a list of other committee chairs named last week.