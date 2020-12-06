e-Headlines

Judge orders government to fully reinstate DACA program

New York Times

Up to 300,000 additional undocumented immigrants could be allowed to apply for protection from deportation under a new court ruling. President Trump had sought to cancel the program.

Fewer high school seniors seek college financial aid, raising concerns about their plans

Wall Street Journal

Two months into the current cycle for college financial aid applications, the number of high-school seniors who have submitted the forms is down sharply — and shows no sign of catching up to year-ago levels.

DeVos extends moratorium on federal student loan payments through end of January

Washington Post

Education Secretary Betsy DeVos on Friday extended the suspension of federal student loan payments through the end of January, giving Congress and the incoming Biden administration time to put in place a longer moratorium.

Jill Biden to advocate for debt-free community college as next first lady

The Hill

Dr. Jill Biden, the incoming first lady and wife of President-elect Joe Biden, reportedly has plans to advocate for debt-free community college once she moves into the White House in January.

Better than a walk in the park: Reasons why now is a great time to pursue a career in forestry

WSLS

In an era in which people are rediscovering the joys of being outdoors, some might not realize that a lucrative career is possible — just by working as part of the forestry industry.

Community colleges in D.C. area and beyond are contending with an enrollment crisis

Washington Post

Enrollment slumps present financial issues for colleges and have prompted concerns about the students who, for one reason or another, can’t afford to continue their education.

Metropolitan Community College breaks ground on new $10 million facility in Independence

Kansas City Business Journal

The 25,000-square-foot building will house a commercial driver’s license, utility lineman, and forklift and warehousing programs.