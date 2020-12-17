Newsmakers

New CEO

Mark Sanchez will serve as the next superintendent/president of his alma mater, Southwestern College in California. He is currently assistant superintendent/vice president of student success and support programs and college centers at Cuesta College (California). He brings more than 20 years of experience in community college leadership, teaching and instruction, and workforce development. Prior to Cuesta College, Sanchez was dean of student affairs at Hartnell College; dean of student services at Fresno City College; and director of student support programs at San Jose Evergreen Valley College. Before beginning his profession in postsecondary leadership, Sanchez worked in developing educational and career programs at the Fresno County Workforce Development Board and career training programs funded by the San Diego Workforce Partnership.

CEO retirements

Bruce Barker, president of Chippewa Valley Technical College (CVTC) in Wisconsin, has announced that he plans to retire on July 1, 2021. Over the past 12 years as president, Barker has been at the center of efforts to meet the region’s workforce needs, a vital part of the mission of CVTC. Barker joined the college in 1999 as director of human resources and became vice president of operations the following year. In 2008, he was selected as the 10th president of CVTC. The importance of close alignment with business and industry partners played a critical role in expanding programming at the college during Barker’s presidency. CVTC currently offers 118 programs, 38 certificates and 13 apprenticeships. These new programs brought on under Barker’s leadership include gas utility construction and service, culinary management, practical nurse and graphic design. Prior to CVTC, Baker was assistant city attorney for the city of Eau Claire, an associate in a local law firm, and vice president of human resources and legal counsel for Mayo Health System in Eau Claire.

Joel Kinnamon, superintendent/president at College of the Desert (COD) in California, has announced his plans to retire on March 31, 2021. He joined the college as its seventh president in 2012. During Kinnamon’s tenure, COD has steadily and significantly increased student access to higher education while expanding access to academic programs, facilities and services. Student full-time enrollment has increased by 50% under his leadership. The college has also seen record-breaking graduation rates for the sixth consecutive year, while transfers to California’s two public four-year systems have continued to grow. Kinnamon previously was chancellor of the Ch​abot-Las Positas Community College District. Prior to that, he was vice chancellor of the district. A graduate of then-Seminole Junior College in Oklahoma, Cinnamon started his higher education career as a professor of business management and held various administrative positions, including dean of business, at Oklahoma City College. He also served as provost at Tulsa Community College.

Paul Parnell, chancellor of State Center Community College District in California, has announced that he will retire July 6, 2021, capping a 34-year education career that includes five years in the district’s top job. Parnell previously was president of Norco College (California) for eight years. Prior to that, he served as vice president of academic affairs at Rio Hondo College for four years, and as dean for social behavioral sciences at Chaffey College. In addition, he has worked at the Community College of the Air Force, in the state of Washington and in four districts in California. In 1993, Parnell retired honorably from the U.S. Air Force.

Appointments

Martha Compton is the new business and industry coordinator at Wallace Community College-Dothan in Alabama. Compton’s experience in workforce development and apprenticeships includes 10 years as the director of Florida Panhandle Technical College.

Willie Williams will serve as chief diversity officer at Orange County Community College in New York, as of January 4. He is currently a faculty advisor at the University of Virginia.

Nishia Ikezoe Heard will serve as senior director of student financial assistance, veteran services and scholarships at College of DuPage in Illinois. Over the past decade, she has served in various financial aid leadership positions, including interim director of financial aid at Moraine Valley Community College, financial aid counselor at Roosevelt University and manager of student finance at Adtalem Global Education.

Rodney Redmond will serve as interim vice president of academic affairs at College of Southern Maryland, starting in January. He is currently college-wide dean of English and reading at Montgomery College (Maryland).

At Clark State Community College in Ohio, Dawayne Kirkman will become vice president of student affairs, and Crystal Jones will be vice president for marketing, diversity and community impact. Kirkman most recently served as regional centers assistant vice president at Sinclair Community College (Ohio). Jones has served Clark State in numerous capacities since 2007, most recently as assistant dean of business and applied technologies.