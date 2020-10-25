e-Headlines

Left out: How the federal COVID-19 formula hurt some of Wisconsin’s most vulnerable college students

Wisconsin State Journal

Wisconsin college students most in need of money to help them through the pandemic were among the least likely to receive it because the federal government’s formula for allocating aid disadvantaged community colleges, experts say.

DOC rejects prison education proposal from BMCC and other community colleges

The Observer

The Oregon Department of Corrections is moving ahead with its plan to end most of its adult education contracts with Blue Mountain Community College and other Oregon community colleges in 2021, jeopardizing 27 jobs locally.

Editorial: South Carolina apprenticeship program an education bright spot

Post and Courier

Apprenticeships — where a student spends part of the time in a classroom and part of the time working on a shop floor — are good for employers, who know they are getting a well-trained worker when they hire an apprentice full time. And they are good for students who invest their time and money in them.

Recessions are usually good for community colleges. Not this time

WGBH

During the Great Recession, more than a million new people enrolled in community colleges. But the current economic downturn is broader and deeper.

Commentary: Amendment 77 will help community colleges

Times-Call

Amendment 77 could provide additional gaming tax revenue to community colleges, writes Rollie Heath, chair of the State Board for Community Colleges and Occupational Education, which oversees the Colorado Community College System.

San Diegans turning to community colleges for job skills help

CBS 8

With the pandemic shutting down industries and leaving many out of work, some San Diegans are turning to community colleges to sharpen their skills for new careers.