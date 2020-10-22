e-Headlines

South Carolina’s technical colleges are producing strong students prepared to strive and achieve

The State

Institutional partners value the caliber of students they receive through transfer agreements, and transfer students — especially those who have first earned an associate degree — are more likely to complete their four-year degrees, writes Tim Hardee, president of the state system.

Kansas Chamber plants seed of workforce development overhaul

Hays Post

The Kansas Chamber has released a blueprint for upgrading workforce development that relies on expanding high school and college students’ preparation for high-demand careers, massive growth of apprenticeship opportunities and investment in recruiting of younger adults leaving the military and former Kansans living in nearby Midwest cities.

Legislation would bar Pennsylvania public colleges, universities from asking applicants about criminal background

Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Legislation announced this week would prohibit Pennsylvania’s public colleges and universities from asking applicants about their criminal background except for certain offenses.