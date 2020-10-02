e-Headlines

Louisiana, Haas to partner on manufacturing training

News Star

Louisiana will become the first state in the U.S. to install advanced 5-axis machining centers at every community and technical college in the state.

Continental, Hinds Community College announce new apprenticeship programs

WJTV

The Production Apprentice and Mechatronics Apprentice Programs will offer paid, on-the-job experience with a global company and industry certifications. The Production Apprentice Program will be open to students who are dual-enrolled in high school and the Mississippi college’s Industrial Maintenance Program.

Greenfield Community College will remain in remote mode for the entire academic year

MassLive

The Massachusetts college is among a growing number of community colleges deciding to stay in a mostly remote teaching mode through the spring.

Community College of Rhode Island will remain largely online through spring 2021

The Public’s Radio

Just one month into the fall semester, the state’s public community college has already determined classes will remain largely virtual until at least the summer of 2021.

Nursing program at Cleveland Community College continues to grow

Shelby Star

Few jobs have been in such consistent demand over the last 10 years as nurses. Fewer still are projected to maintain such a demand for the foreseeable future.

State, community college system debut healthcare apprenticeships

Colorado Politics

The Colorado Department of Higher Education has begun a pilot apprenticeship program focused initially on healthcare careers in cooperation with the state’s community college system.