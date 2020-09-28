e-Headlines

Gov. Northam announces $300M plan to help colleges through COVID-19

Richmond Free Press

Under the governor’s two-part plan, Virginia’s higher education system, including community colleges, would not have to repay state-issued debt on buildings, dorms and other infrastructure for the next two years, helping them to avoid default due to campus closures and enrollment declines.

Gov. Evers wants $300M in cuts in current budget

APG Wisconsin

Of the approximately $371 million in lapses that Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers has announced this year, $103 million are from the University of Wisconsin System, technical colleges, or Department of Public Instruction. These cuts account for 28 percent of the total.

Gov. DeSantis launches ‘Get There Florida’ workforce education initiative

Florida Daily

Available at GetThereFL.com, the initiative highlights the key benefits of rapid credentialing programs available to Floridians at the 28 Florida College System institutions and the 48 technical colleges and centers across Florida.