e-Headlines

Fewer students attending California community colleges

EdSource

The California community college system is experiencing a 5 percent to 7 percent drop in enrollment this fall due to a combination of factors: the coronavirus pandemic, job losses, the transition to mostly online classes and historic wildfires.

SCC works hard to shrink skilled worker gap in Nebraska

Omaha World-Herald

As far as Southeast Community College is concerned, the progress toward shrinking the skilled worker gap in the state is far from a new challenge.

The rise of dual credit

Education Next

More students take college classes while still in high school. That is boosting degree attainment but also raising doubts about rigor.

Commentary: Without legislative action, now, tuition-free community college won’t happen in the spring

Hartford Courant

COVID-19 is jeopardizing the Connecticut legislature’s promise to fund the Pledge to Advance Connecticut, a program to provide free community college tuition.