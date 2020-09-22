e-Headlines

Fewer students attending California community colleges
EdSource
The California community college system is experiencing a 5 percent to 7 percent drop in enrollment this fall due to a combination of factors: the coronavirus pandemic, job losses, the transition to mostly online classes and historic wildfires.
SCC works hard to shrink skilled worker gap in Nebraska
Omaha World-Herald
As far as Southeast Community College is concerned, the progress toward shrinking the skilled worker gap in the state is far from a new challenge.
The rise of dual credit
Education Next
More students take college classes while still in high school. That is boosting degree attainment but also raising doubts about rigor.
Commentary: Without legislative action, now, tuition-free community college won’t happen in the spring
Hartford Courant
COVID-19 is jeopardizing the Connecticut legislature’s promise to fund the Pledge to Advance Connecticut, a program to provide free community college tuition.