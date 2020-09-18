e-Headlines

San Diego community college district to stay online all year

Fox 5 San Diego

The San Diego Community College District announced Thursday it will continue online instruction through the remainder of the academic year, including the January 2021 intersession and spring 2021 semester.

Another California community college district will still stay online in spring

Redlands Community News

Leaders of San Bernardino Community College District have announced that the spring 2021 semester will continue with online learning.

Nevada governor touts community colleges, student sacrifices during WNC visit

Carson Now

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak spoke to students in Western Nevada College’s Latino Leadership Academy and the nursing program, covering topics such as the importance of earning a college education.

One of Dayton’s largest community colleges plans to remove ‘community’ from its name

Dayton Business Journal

Jo Alice Blondin, president of Clark State Community College, told trustees this week that a resolution will be brought forth this fall to rebrand the school as Clark State College.

‘Nothing is off the table’

Hartford Courant

Facing enrollment declines and a potential $91 million budget deficit, the Connecticut State Colleges and Universities system plans further budget cuts at the regional universities and community colleges it oversees.

Commentary: Community colleges can be engines of economic recovery

New York Times (subscription required)

With proper funding and innovation, two-year public colleges can handle job training for millions of people.