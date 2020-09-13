e-Headlines

Back to virtual apprenticeships?

The Hill

Even in a post-COVID-19 world, our country will rely on skilled workers to keep our digital and physical infrastructure upgraded and safe, writes Rep. Jim Langevin (D-R.I.), co-chair of the Congressional Career and Technical Education Caucus.

McCook Community College alum finds himself through nature

North Platte Telegraph

Nature has always been a part of Justin Haag’s life. And it was McCook Community College that helped guide him toward a career as a public information officer for the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission.

‘I’m hungry all the time’: How hunger has reached crisis level on college campuses

Yahoo! Life

The federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program has minimum work requirements that are tough to meet for students with a heavy course load, and increasingly with children.