Ga. college president loses battle with COVID

Mark Ivester, president of North Georgia Technical College (NGTC), passed away Saturday after a battle of more than a month with COVID-19.

Ivester, 57, first became ill in early August and was hospitalized in mid August.

“He was a tremendous president, leader, husband, friend, and Christian, and our entire college community college loved him for his enormous heart for our college and passion for serving other people,” Amy Husley, the college’s vice president of community and college relations, told Now Habersham. “He cared for everyone on this campus, and he made each person feel welcomed, loved, and respected.”

Ivester became the sixth president of NGTC in 2016. He previously served at the college for eight years as vice president for economic development. Prior to that, he was NGTC’s vice president of administrative services, and he also was an adjunct instructor during his earlier years at the college.

NGTC last week held gatherings at several campuses to offer prayers for Investor during his illness, as did South Georgia Technical College.

NGTC will announce information for upcoming plans for service as they become available.